WATCH: Intruder breaches Narendra Modi Stadium to touch MS Dhoni's feet

The incident happened during the final over of the GT vs CSK match.

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni's greatness and influence once again came to the fore as a fan breached the security and ran into the field the meet Thala.

In the slog overs, MS Dhoni stepped in to bat, but the game momentarily had to be halted as a fan breached the field of play to meet Dhoni during the final over, adding an unexpected twist to the match.

The incident happened during the final over of the match bowled by Rashid Khan. Following a couple of sixes over deep mid-wicket and deep square leg, the intruder trespassed into the field to touch the feet of Dhoni. The invader surprised the 42-year-old by sprinting towards the center of the field. However, the Chepauk security soon intervened in an effort to move him away for an unnecessary halt in play.

Gujarat Titans play spoilsport to CSK's playoffs qualification ambitions

Speaking about the match, Dhoni's late heroics were not enough to save the contest for CSK. Dhoni slammed a quickfire 11-ball 26 but in the end there was too much left for CSK as GT registered a convincing 35-run victory.

Earlier, GT skipper Shubman Gill and young batting sensation Sai Sudarshan both slammed respective centuries to post a towering target of 232 runs.

With the loss, CSK's wait for securing a playoffs spot got extended. However, the five-time champions still remain at the fourth position tied on 12 points with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but boasts a superior run-rate.

On the other hand, GT climbed up to the eighth spot from the bottom position with ten points from 12 games.

