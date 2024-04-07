Former Pakistan pacer trolls Virat Kohli for joint slowest ton in IPL history

Kohli's ton eventually went in vain as RCB succumbed to a hattrick of losses.

Virat Kohli registered a century during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) tonight. However, Kohli registered an unwanted record of hitting the joint slowest ton (67 balls) alongside Manish Pandey in IPL history.

Following the knock, former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan took to Twitter (formerly X) to criticise the star Indian batter with a sarcastic post.

He wrote, "Congratulations Virat kholi on the slowest 100 in the history of IPL."

Although the deck was slower to score, Kohli's ton serves as a fitting reply to those questioning his abilities in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli is also currently the leading run scorer in IPL 2024, standing at the apex of the Orange Cap rankings with 316 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 146 while averaging 105.33.

RCB suffer a hattrick of losses

Speaking about the match, Kohli's century propelled RCB's score to 183 for 3 in 20 overs. However, Buttler's ton for RR triumphed Kohli's century as the Royals cruised to a six-wicket win with 5 balls remaining.

RCB didn't have the greatest of start to their IPL 2024 season and their woes worsened further after tonight's loss. With a hattrick of losses, they currently sit at the bottom half of the table at the eighth spot with just one win from 5 games.

Earlier, RCB handed an IPL debut to young batter Saurav Chauhan who replaced wicketkeeper batter Anuj Rawat. However, Chauhan couldn't make much of an impact, scoring just 9 runs in the six balls he faced

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak, picking up their fourth win in as many matches.

