"Kohli should retire": Fans lose cool after RCB suffer hattrick of losses

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) continued after they slumped to their fourth defeat in five games. RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets tonight (April 6) and currently occupies the eighth spot in the IPL 2024 Points table.

RCB's performance received a lot of flak after Kohli slammed the joint-slowest ton in IPL history and for not having any match-winning bowler in their ranks.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reckoned his team failed to get a par score in their loss to RR. He said during the post-match ceremony,

"I think we found the wicket tricky in the first innings. I thought 190 was a good score. (I) think we could have added 10-15 runs max. With the dew batting got easier.

RCB batted first and posted a total of 183-3 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 runs off 72 deliveries, which included four sixes and 12 boundaries. Captain Faf du Plessis also made a valuable contribution, scoring 44 runs off 33 balls with two sixes and two boundaries. Together, they formed a strong opening partnership of 125 runs.

Fans react as RCB suffer hattrick of losses in IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout performer with the ball for RR, taking 2 wickets for 34 runs while Nandre Burger also claimed one wicket.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down the target with five balls to spare. Jos Buttler was the hero for RR, scoring an unbeaten century with 100 runs off 58 deliveries, including four sixes and nine boundaries. Sanju Samson supported him well with 69 runs off 42 balls, striking two sixes and eight fours.

The pair shared a crucial 148-run partnership for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with RCB's third consecutive loss and trolled the franchise for its poor start to the season.

Kohli should retire asap.. or rcb should drop him if they want to win the next games . — Saif (@SaifArRehman) April 6, 2024

DONE WITH RCB..



🤡 management.. u can't win matches just with overseas players.. release green and find some good Indian players.. #RRvRCB — o conner (@kaafira09) April 6, 2024

There are two guys playing with the strike rate of 170+ and on the other end there is not a single wicket taker. Not a single go to bowler for RCB. How will you win? #RRvRCB — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2024

Everything abt RCB is just heart sinking.

Traumatizing for those players as well as supporters 💔

Kohli alone tries lott too#RCBvsRR — Maripossa (@glitter_ray01) April 6, 2024

The Royal Challengers next play Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 11.

