Pakistan player voices support for Virat Kohli, tags BCCI after first ton of IPL 2024

Kohli's knock will be a strong reply to all his critics who had been questioning his mettle in the shortest format of the game.

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli registered a sublime century tonight during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). However, Kohli, who reached his century in 67 balls in the process registered an unwanted record of it being the joint slowest ton in IPL history.

Despite that, it was a strong reply to all his critics who had been questioning his mettle in the shortest format of the game. Kohli's knock will also benefit his cause to stake a claim for a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The star Indian batter is currently at the top of the orange cap standings with 316 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 146 while averaging 105.33.

Following Kohli's knock, Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad took to Twitter and praised the Indian batter and even tagged BCCI in light of the recent reports on Kohli's abilities in T20 format.

And you are thinking Virat Kohli is

Done 🙏🏿🤦

Think wisely @BCCI 🥱 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) April 6, 2024

Rajasthan Royals extend unbeaten streak in IPL 2024 after outclassing RCB

Speaking about the match, Kohli's century propelled RCB's score to 183 for 3 in 20 overs. However, Buttler's ton for RR triumphed Kohli's century as the Royals cruised to a six-wicket win with 5 balls remaining.

RCB didn't have the greatest of start to their IPL 2024 season and their woes worsened further after tonight's loss. They currently sit at the bottom half of the table at the eighth spot with just one win from 5 games.

Earlier, RCB handed an IPL debut to young batter Saurav Chauhan who replaced wicketkeeper batter Anuj Rawat. However, Chauhan couldn't make much of an impact, scoring just 9 runs in the six balls he faced

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak, picking up their fourth win in as many matches.

