Virat Kohli explains reason behind joint-slowest IPL hundred

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Virat Kohli slammed a century but scripted an unwanted record in the process. Kohli registered the joint second-slowest ton in IPL history, alongside Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Manish Pandey off 67 balls.

Kohli revealed that he had no particular game plan and played the RR bowlers accordingly.

Speaking about his knock at the innings break, the former RCB skipper said,

"The wicket looks quite different from the outside. It feels like it's flat, but the ball is holding up in the pitch, that's when you realise the pace changes. One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end. I feel this total is effective on this pitch. I am not coming in with any premeditation. I knew I couldn't get over aggressive, just that I had to keep the bowlers guessing. It's just experience and maturity of playing the conditions. Even if there's dew, the surface is rough and dry, won't be easy for the batters. I couldn't get under the ball against Ashwin. Couldn't slog towards mid-wicket, so had to target straight down the ground."

RCB eye second win of the season against Rajasthan Royals

Speaking about the match, Kohli's century propelled RCB's score to 183 for 3 in 20 overs. The star Indian batter is currently at the top of the orange cap standings with 316 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 146 while averaging 105.33.

RCB will be keen to turn around their fortunes against the Royals tonight after managing just one win in four games played so far.

At the time of writing this report, RR are currently 16 for 1 in 3 overs, having lost the prized wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Reece Topley got the wicket of the Indian youngster to send him back to the pavilion for a two-ball duck.

For RR, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler are currently batting at the crease.

