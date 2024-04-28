Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious banter with Will Jacks in the dressing room after match-winning partnership

The duo stitched a mammoth 166-run partnership as RCB secured their third win of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Virat Kohli and Will Jacks were spotted sharing a light-hearted moment following their match-winning partnership against the Gujarat Titans earlier today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Chasing a towering score of 201, the duo stitched a mammoth 166-run partnership as RCB secured their third win of the season and kept an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs still alive.

In a video posted by the franchise on their social media handle, Kohli could be seen giving banter to the Englishman, a reflection of the camaraderie in the RCB dressing room.

Kohli would also joke that Jacks decided not to run anymore and hit every ball for a six and that was the secret of the carnage in the end.

"He called for two and when he looked back I was ready for three. And he decided, I have to hit every ball for six now because I am not running anymore. That was the secret." said Kohli.

Will Jacks, Virat Kohli's pyrotechnics secure RCB a massive win over Gujarat Titans

Speaking about the match, Will Jacks smashed the fifty fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving the feat in just 41 balls. Virat Kohli also played a blinder of a knock, scoring a crafty half-century and remained unbeaten on 70* off 44 to wrap up the proceedings with 4 overs to spare and secure a big win for RCB.

Earlier for GT, batting sensations Sai Sudarshan and Shahrukh Khan slammed respective fifties after their openers faltered to post the daunting target.

Although RCB managed to win consecutive games, they couldn't lift themselves out of the bottom spot in the points table. RCB currently has six points from ten games and are tied with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

