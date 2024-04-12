WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav fools Nicholas Pooran with a 'ball of the tournament' delivery

He went back to the hut for a golden duck.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC), Kuldeep Yadav bowled a perfect googly to absolutely outfox LSG batter Nicholas Pooran and send him back to the hut for a golden duck.

Making a return after missing a couple of games due to a groin niggle, Yadav made an immediate impact picking up two wickets on consecutive deliveries in the eighth over. The second wicket was of the West Indies cricketer, who was left flummoxed by Kuldeep's wrong 'un.

It was a lofted delivery from Kuldeep, which showed noticeable drift. The ball landed on the offside, prompting Pooran to step forward in an attempt to defend.

However, Pooran misjudged and ended up playing it in the wrong line. As a result, the ball slipped through the gap between his bat and pad, crashing into the stumps. This unexpected delivery left Pooran and all LSG supporters stunned.

Speaking about the match, LSG made a horrific start to the game as DC bowlers reduced them to 94 for 7. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3 for 20 in his four overs.

At the time of writing this report, LSG are 114 for 7 in 15 overs with Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan batting at the crease.

The Rishabh Pant-led side desperately needed their star spinner to deliver as they have won only one game out of the five played so far. It remains to be seen if they can churn out a win or if LSG can spring a surprise.

