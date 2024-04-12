Rishabh Pant gets into a confrontation after the umpire signals for DRS without consent

Some confusion unfolded on the fourth delivery of the fourth over bowled by Ishant Sharma during the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow.

Some confusion unfolded on the fourth delivery of the fourth over bowled by Ishant Sharma during the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow. The bowler delivered a length ball on the middle and leg stump line angled into the batter, Devdutt Padikkal.

However, the ball kept going with the angle and ended up going down the leg side, which Padikkal tried to clip towards the fine-leg region for a boundary. But he couldn’t connect his shot, and the ball flew towards the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who appealed for a caught behind with no real confidence.

Then, Pant signalled ‘T’, which is a symbol for reviewing a decision, and the on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire. After checking from a couple of angles with his smart replay facility, the TV umpire concluded the ball didn’t touch anything and went straight to the wicketkeeper.

As a result, the on-field call of a wide ball stood correct, and the umpire confirmed it. However, Rishabh Pant found it weird and had an intense chat with the umpire for a few minutes.

Rishabh Pant engaged in an intense chat with the umpire

As the on-field decision-maker called it a wide, Rishabh Pant got confused and had a chat with the umpire. While the chat was inaudible, Pant was probably asking why Delhi Capitals lost a review, suggesting he didn’t want to raise an appeal against the decision.

While the replays showed Pant signalling for a review, he didn’t gesture it seeing the umpire, which is supposed to be a normal protocol to challenge a decision. The captain has to make a symbol of T with their hands towards the on-field umpire to ask for a review.

In this case, while Pant made a signal, he wasn’t seeing the umpire and probably checking with one of his teammates whether to review it. However, the official felt he wanted a review and sent it upstairs.

Despite a lengthy chat with the umpire, Rishabh Pant couldn’t convince him not to deduct a review from DC’s account. LSG got an extra run, while DC lost a crucial review in just the fourth over of the innings.

