Simon Doull calls out Mumbai Indians star for hiding injury to secure T20 World Cup spot

Mumbai Indians have witnessed a revival of fortunes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). After losing their first three matches of the season, they have turned around their luck with two consecutive wins.

While this progress will make MI skipper Hardik Pandya upbeat, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has made a strong allegation against the all-rounder. Doull is convinced that Hardik is “not admitting” to an injury he incurred during the tournament, which is why his bowling has reduced significantly since the start of the season.

Incidentally, Pandya had been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup in October-November with an ankle injury and skipped the domestic season.

Naturally, there were doubts before the IPL 2024 season started whether he would be able to bowl four overs consistently. However, Pandya brushed aside any uncertainty by opening the bowling for MI in the first two matches only to curb it later.

Simon Doull calls out Mumbai Indians star for hiding injury

Echoing on the same lines about Hardik's no-bowling decision, Doull claimed that the Mumbai Indians captain has apparently suffered an injury, which is why he has refrained from bowling.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the Kiwi said, “You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling,” he said.

In the eight overs that Hardik has bowled during IPL 2024, he has only taken one wicket at an economy rate of 11.20.

