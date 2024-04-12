WATCH: MI vs RCB coin toss rigged? New footage goes viral

The video has once again sparked conspiracies about the IPL being predetermined.

The recent Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash saw the five-time IPL winners register their second win of the tournament after a poor start to their campaign. On the other hand, RCB's woes continued as they slumped to their fifth defeat in six matches.

However, following the culmination of the match, a video has gone viral on social media that shows match official Javagal Srinath supposedly changing the outcome of the coin toss. The official was seen flipping the coin while picking it up from the ground, which has once again sparked conspiracies about the IPL being predetermined.

Consequently, Hardik Pandya won the toss and MI put RCB to bat first.

Mumbai Indians turnaround fortunes

MI put up a stellar display at the Wankhede to outclass RCB in every department and win the contest comprehensively by 7 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the star for MI with a five-wicket haul and also won the Player of the Match award.

For RCB, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik slammed respective fifties to post a score of 196 for 8 in 20 overs. Karthik's batting was the highlight of RCB's innings, who displayed quick thinking and audacious strokeplay to make a late flourish at the death.

MI had little difficulty in the chase as they reached the target in just 15.3 overs. Rohit Sharma (38 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) got MI off to a flyer with a 101-run opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav then continued the onslaught along with Hardik Pandya after both the openers got dismissed.

Historically known for having a slow start, MI are finally picking up pace after losing the opening three fixtures. RCB, however, will have a task cut out as they drop to ninth spot in the points table.

