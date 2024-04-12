Mumbai Indians fan kills neighbour for comment on Rohit Sharma

Although he was rushed to the hospital, he couldn't survive the injuries and was declared dead couple of days later.

During the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), a scarring incident took place far away from the glitz and glamour of the tournament.

In a village called Hanmantwadi on the outskirts of Kolhapur, a farmer lost his life after a quarrel regarding the match turned sour.

The farmer, Bandopant Tibile, passed away on March 30, a couple of days after suffering multiple injuries during a fight with his neighbour Balwant Hanjge and his nephew.

What happened was Tibile and Hanjge assembled at a friend's house across the street on March 27 to watch the SRH vs MI match and were joined by half a dozen other cricket enthusiasts. It was an enthralling contest that saw SRH posting a record total 277/3 in their 20 overs (highest in IPL history).

However, during MI's chase, former skipper Rohit Sharma got out after 26 off 12 balls as Tibile teased Jhanjge by saying, "Oh, Rohit is out, now Mumbai will lose."

Tibile's comment didn't sit well with the die-hard MI fan in Jhanjge and things spiralled south quickly.

The banter escalated into a physical altercation when Tibile was assaulted with sticks. Despite attempts by local residents to defuse the situation, Jhanjge's nephew grabbed a stick and struck Tibile on the back of his head, causing him to collapse against his house door. Tibile was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

However, two days later, it was confirmed that he has died.

Speaking in the aftermath of the incident, sarpanch Bhapkar said, “There was no other angle to their fight. No prior enmity, no fuss over anything else. Cricket is the reason for what happened. But the incident was just an accident.”

