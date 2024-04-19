'He's not getting many opportunities': Manjrekar concerned about KKR star's selection for 2024 T20 World Cup

He broke into the Indian team after having a stellar IPL 2023 season.

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will be extremely crucial for the players, especially with the 2024 T20 World Cup lined up next in June. The selectors have their eyes set on the players as they look to deliver some exemplary performances to grab the attention.

One player, who will look to put up some big performances in the tournament is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finisher Rinku Singh. The role of a finisher in the Indian team is still not finalized and Rinku Singh is one of the frontrunners for the spot.

Over the past year, the dynamic left-hander has owned the position in the Indian team in the shortest format, making his debut following a brilliant IPL 2023 where he smashed 474 runs in 14 matches.

Rinku became an overnight sensation after smashing five successive sixes against Yash Dayal last season in a match where KKR needed 28 runs to win in the final over.

However, this season, Rinku hasn't got too many chances to showcase his power.

Sanjay Manjrekar hopes Indian selectors 'don't forget' Rinku Singh

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar strongly is now concerned that the lack of opportunities doesn't hinder his selection for the mega-event in June.

Manjrekar told Firstpost, “Because he's not getting many opportunities, I hope selectors won't forget about Rinku Singh. He's a straight walk-in into the Indian team. Every time he has got the opportunity, you've seen how good he can be, in the sense of his consistency and the range that he has. He's somebody who I like, apart from the core of the Indian team, apart from the big names we are thinking about.”

ALSO READ: 'Main bada depression me aa gaya tha': PBKS sensation reveals dark phase of his life after fallout with IPL coach

For India, Rinku Singh has already featured in 15 T20Is, remaining unbeaten in seven. He has amassed 356 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 176.23 and an average almost touching a staggering 90 (89.00).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.