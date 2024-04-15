"Same template as Kohli": Fans divided on Rohit Sharma's ton as MI lose to CSK

Following the loss, there were mixed reactions from the fans, especially since Rohit was in the middle and MI had a real chance of sealing the contest.
The high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended with Ruturaj Gaikwad's men outclassing MI in Wankhede by 20 runs. 

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma played a blinder of a knock to remain unbeaten after opening to bat and in the process registered a stellar century (105 off 63 balls). However, it wasn't enough for MI as they failed to chase down the target of 207 despite looking in control of the chase at one point. 

Mumbai will be disappointed with the loss, having let the contest slip away from their hands with the bat and with the ball earlier as well. 

Ideally, the Hardik Pandya-led side should have restricted Chennai to about 190 runs but conceded 15-odd extra runs with the bat. 

Interestingly, it was MS Dhoni who played a blistering knock of 20 runs in just 4 balls after coming out to bat during the last over of CSK's innings and in the end it made all the difference. 

Fans divided on Rohit Sharma's ton against CSK

Speaking about Rohit's ton, although it was a flamboyant knock, in the end, it didn't help MI's cause. 

After Rohit and Ishan built a strong foundation with an opening stand of 70-run, Pathirana made a twin strike removing Ishan and SKY in a span of three deliveries to send MI on the backfoot. 

Rohit notched up his fifty and reignited the chase alongside Tilak Varma, who played a quickfire cameo.

Next, Hardik Pandya's decision to push himself up the order backfired and Tim David hit could only manage to hit a couple of sixes. Rohit found it difficult to time the ball in the final few overs and his scoring rate dipped when he inched closer to his ton. 

To put things into perspective, Rohit was batting on 42 off 25 balls at the end of the powerplay and from there till the 18th over, he managed 46 runs off 32 balls. 

Despite Rohit slamming a ton, there were mixed reactions from the fans, especially since he was in the middle and MI had a real chance of sealing the contest. Let's take a look at some of the reactions below. 

