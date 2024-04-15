"Same template as Kohli": Fans divided on Rohit Sharma's ton as MI lose to CSK

Following the loss, there were mixed reactions from the fans, especially since Rohit was in the middle and MI had a real chance of sealing the contest.

The high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended with Ruturaj Gaikwad's men outclassing MI in Wankhede by 20 runs.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma played a blinder of a knock to remain unbeaten after opening to bat and in the process registered a stellar century (105 off 63 balls). However, it wasn't enough for MI as they failed to chase down the target of 207 despite looking in control of the chase at one point.

Mumbai will be disappointed with the loss, having let the contest slip away from their hands with the bat and with the ball earlier as well.

Ideally, the Hardik Pandya-led side should have restricted Chennai to about 190 runs but conceded 15-odd extra runs with the bat.

Interestingly, it was MS Dhoni who played a blistering knock of 20 runs in just 4 balls after coming out to bat during the last over of CSK's innings and in the end it made all the difference.

Fans divided on Rohit Sharma's ton against CSK

Speaking about Rohit's ton, although it was a flamboyant knock, in the end, it didn't help MI's cause.

After Rohit and Ishan built a strong foundation with an opening stand of 70-run, Pathirana made a twin strike removing Ishan and SKY in a span of three deliveries to send MI on the backfoot.

Rohit notched up his fifty and reignited the chase alongside Tilak Varma, who played a quickfire cameo.

Next, Hardik Pandya's decision to push himself up the order backfired and Tim David hit could only manage to hit a couple of sixes. Rohit found it difficult to time the ball in the final few overs and his scoring rate dipped when he inched closer to his ton.

To put things into perspective, Rohit was batting on 42 off 25 balls at the end of the powerplay and from there till the 18th over, he managed 46 runs off 32 balls.

Despite Rohit slamming a ton, there were mixed reactions from the fans, especially since he was in the middle and MI had a real chance of sealing the contest. Let's take a look at some of the reactions below.

So ultimately the great intent player slowed down to reach to 90s to complete his 100, accelerated in the last few balls, and still lost.



Kohli followed almost same template in his last ton, still got trolled! No wonder paid PR is baised.#MIvsCSK #MSDhoni #RohitSharma #IPL2024 — mili✨ (@mili_manchanda) April 14, 2024

#RohitSharma

Rohit was 42* (25) at the end of the PP

The RRR was 10.28 or 171 SR



From then to the end of the 18th he scored 46* (32), a SR of 144.



To keep the RRR below 11, MI needed 122 (72), Rohit made it so the others would have needed 76 (40), a SR of 190.



Lossing ton😭 — Bengaluru 🚫 (@NithinGowd23764) April 14, 2024

More than anything, the VK fan club is worried that #RohitSharma𓃵 might give tough competition for orange club. Now they can't even crib for IPL ton by Rohit. Good to see our key players get back their mojo. Hardik isn't clearly fit enough. Selectors should look for replacement! — Akash Agrawal (@AkashAgrawal_1) April 14, 2024

Hitman again shows his class with a century 100* (61) .Everyone fell one by one but he continued till the last ball. #RohitSharma𓃵#MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/cnUMAZJNld — Akhil (@akhilprasanth7) April 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma didn't even get to celebrate his fantastic century as his team was on losing side 😞



Some people say that he played selfish but in reality there was no support from other end !!#MIvsCSK #MIvCSK #RohitSharma #ipl2024 #chapri #Dhoni #chapri pic.twitter.com/ysrCvNdhFZ — Usman Qureshi (@usman_qureshi8) April 14, 2024

The moment Rohit Sharma reached his 2nd IPL century. 💥pic.twitter.com/It9yOG226d — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2024

73(42) to 86(55)

13(13) when Required RR was 16.



86(55) to 105(63)

19(8) when RR was 28 and match was gone.



Selfish Sharma 🤣 — 𝔖 (@SadlyShreyy) April 14, 2024

Hit Man the goat of IPL 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CWrZnyAD2X — 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@Zimbu12_) April 14, 2024

