'Going to miss the trick': Michael Vaughan criticises decision to call back England stars from IPL 2024

The move has not gone down well with the former England skipper.

Following the culmination of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the world will have its attention fixed on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to start from June 2.

The teams are already busy with their penultimate preparations and a few of the countries have called back their players plying their trade in the IPL 2024.

Out of them, England has been extremely particular with the decision as all of their stars have returned to participate in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, which acts as the final preparatory ground ahead of the marquee event.

However, the decision has not gone down well with former England skipper Michael Vaughan who ended up criticising the move.

Michael Vaughan criticises decision to call back England players from IPL 2024

Speaking on the ‘Club Prairie Fire’ podcast, Vaughan said,

“I think you’re going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan. "Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they’d have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let’s play a game,” Vaughan concluded.

Meanwhile, England get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of skipper Jos Buttler as they aim to lift the coveted trophy for a second time after winning it last in 2010.

England has been placed in Group B alongside Australia, Namibia, Oman and Scotland. The Three Lions will begin their campaign against Scotland on June 4 at Barbados.

