'Heartbreaking moment..': AB de Villiers gets emotional while discussing Chahal's RCB exit

Yuzvendra Chahal has become a domestic name in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) ever since his foray due to his exceptional performances. Recently, Chahal, who is currently plying his trade with the Rajasthan Royals, became the first-ever bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets.

However, before joining RR, he plied his trade with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2014-2021. Although he enjoyed a prolific spell with RCB, the franchise decided against retaining him in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Speaking about his exit from RCB and his recent milestone, Chahal's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers opened up on it.

De Villiers mentioned in a video on his official YouTube channel,

“Double hundred for Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) with a ball in hand in the IPL. He's the first guy to reach 200 wickets, and the most impressive thing about this (is) it is in 152 innings. RCB let him go… I've mentioned this before: a heartbreaking moment when he left RCB. He was part of the furniture there and also the best bowler. It was crazy that he got left out of that side.”

Chahal is still RCB's highest wicket-taker

Chahal, who was a key player for the RCB team developed a close relationship with de Villiers and Virat Kohli both on and off the field. Even though he has not been with the franchise for more than two seasons now, Chahal remains the team's top wicket-taker. During his tenure with RCB from 2014 to 2021 spanning 113 matches, he took an impressive 139 wickets with an economy rate of 7.58.

“It's not easy to watch him go to 200 wickets…the most successful bowler of all time in the IPL, and with him not being at RCB. He's been a huge addition to that RR squad, has done fantastically well for them and part of the success of this season for them” he added.

