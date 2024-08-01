IPL 2025 Retention Rules Revealed: As per latest reports from IPL team owners' meeting with BCCI

While the exact number of retentions is yet to be finalized, it is expected that the BCCI will stick to a similar retention policy for IPL 2025 as the previous mega auction.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met the 10 IPL team owners in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 31. A lot of things were discussed and some heated debates also took place among franchise owners regarding the frequency of mega auctions and number of player retentions allowed.

Although nothing has been officially finalised yet, the discussions today have shed light on a lot of things, including the retention rules for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. According to reports, some key aspects have already been decided. So, let's take a look at the major points about the IPL 2025 Retention rules that are about to be announced in the next few days.

IPL 2025 Retention Rules and Updates

CSK, MI, KKR, GT, SRH, and RR Don’t Want Big Mega Auctions

Several IPL franchises, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals (RR), have expressed their preference against large-scale mega auctions. These teams believe that frequent mega auctions disrupt team continuity and affect long-term planning. They are advocating for a more stable team structure, allowing franchises to retain their core players and build a consistent squad over the years.

Franchises Prefer Maximum of 6-8 Retentions

In line with their desire for stability, franchises are pushing for a maximum of 6-8 retentions. This approach would enable teams to secure the services of key players who have become integral to their success. By retaining a larger number of players, franchises aim to maintain team chemistry and reduce the disruption caused by significant changes to the squad.

Likely Same Number of Retentions as Last Time

While the exact number of retentions is yet to be finalized, it is expected that the BCCI will stick to a similar retention policy as the previous mega auction. This would involve allowing each franchise to retain a fixed number of players, ensuring that teams can keep their core intact while still providing opportunities for new talent to emerge through the auction process.

Three Capped Players and One RTM

The retention policy is likely to permit franchises to retain three capped players. In addition, the Right to Match (RTM) card, which allows teams to match the highest bid for a player from their previous squad, is also expected to be part of the retention rules. This combination of direct retentions and RTMs will help teams safeguard their key players from being picked up by rivals.

Retention of Uncapped Players Under Consideration

One of the significant changes being considered is the retention of uncapped players under a separate slot. Franchises have been vocal about the need to retain uncapped players who have shown promise and potential. These players, often developed through the team's investment in training and mentoring, are seen as future stars, and franchises are keen to keep them within their fold.

Number of Uncapped Players That Can Be Retained to Be Decided Later

While the concept of retaining uncapped players has gained traction, the exact number of such retentions is still under deliberation. The BCCI is expected to consult with franchise owners to determine a fair and balanced approach. This will ensure that teams can retain emerging talent while also providing a level playing field for all franchises.

BCCI Will Take Feedback from Owners and Formulate the Final Regulations

The BCCI is committed to formulating retention regulations that reflect the interests of all stakeholders. To achieve this, they will take comprehensive feedback from franchise owners before finalizing the rules. This collaborative approach aims to balance the needs of the franchises with the overall integrity and competitiveness of the IPL.

As the discussions continue, the final retention rules for IPL 2025 will be eagerly awaited.