Rohit Sharma reveals reason for not staying with Mumbai Indians teammates during home matches

Rohit revealed about the situation and also explained his reason behind it.

In a recent development, it has now been known that former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has opted out of staying with his teammates during their home matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Incidentally, Rohit was removed as MI captain just prior to the start of the season with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being bestowed with the captaincy reins.

Rohit revealed the situation on the podcast “Club Prairie Fire” and explained the reason behind it.

“I have got a lot of time on my hands these days. I am spending time with my family,” said Rohit.

“I am staying at home actually. The last four matches Mumbai Indians played here (Wankhede), I was staying at home. Just going an hour before when we have the team meeting. It’s been good, a little different but good,” he said.

Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings test in survival battle

Ever since the captaincy change, Hardik Pandya had to face the wrath of loyal Rohit and MI fans with their constant boos in the stadium. It's understandable since Rohit has been their longest-serving captain and led the franchise to all their five titles so far.

To make things worse, MI suffered a hattrick of loss at the start of their IPL 2024 campaign which did not help Pandya's cause.

Although MI managed to win their next two games, they again suffered a defeat in their last encounter against Chennai Super Kings.

The Hardik Pandya-led side next face Punjab Kings tonight (April 18). MI are currently placed in the ninth position in the points table with four points from six games and will need a turnaround in fortunes if they have to keep their playoffs chances alive.

