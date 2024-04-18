RCB star gives major update on his return to IPL 2024

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has revealed his tentative timeline to make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The star all-rounder opted out citing RCB's poor start to the season as well as needing time to recuperate 'mentally and physically'.

Along with RCB, Glenn Maxwell too had a dry start to the season, scoring just 32 runs in six innings with an average of 5.33 and picking up only 4 wickets.

Subsequently, the 35-year-old withdrew ahead of RCB's last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Echoing on the same lines, Maxwell got candid on ESPN's 'Around the Wicket' show where he revealed his hip injury, stating,

"I've actually got a little bit of a hip strain so I've got a few more days off and during recovery."

Glenn Maxwell gives update on his return to IPL 2024

Maxwell further added that his return to the team is not based on a fixed timeline, saying,

"If there is a spot that becomes available, I'll obviously put my hand up and take it. It's not one of those things where I've set a date that I'll be out for three games then I'll come back whenever I'm ready. That's not how it works. I haven't been at a level that's good enough to warrant a spot on the side this year."

Following his concerns about his recent form and its potential impact on his confidence, Maxwell approached RCB coach Andy Flower and skipper Faf du Plessis and requested for a break.

The Faf du Plessis-led side is having one of their worst seasons so far, managing just one win in seven games and are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

