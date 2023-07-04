"Only goal to make KKR win" - Venkatesh Iyer emphasies his best season will coincide with KKR lifting trophy

KKR displayed their faith in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer by retaining him over the likes of Shubman Gill.

After making a significant impact in IPL 2021 and aiding the Kolkata Knight Riders in reaching the finals, the franchise displayed their faith in all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer by retaining him for the subsequent season, opting him over Shubman Gill. However, during 2022, the cricketer struggled to perform and faced substantial criticism.

Nevertheless, in 2023, Iyer showcased his skills effectively despite the Kolkata Knight Riders failing to qualify for the playoffs. In 14 matches, he accumulated 404 runs at a strike rate exceeding 145, including a century. However, Iyer remains unconcerned about the number of runs he scores, as his primary objective is to contribute to the franchise's pursuit of their third title.

When discussing future IPL seasons, Iyer mentioned the possibility of a change in his batting position as skipper Shreyas Iyer is expected to return to the playing XI. He also expressed his belief that his best season will coincide with KKR finally lifting the trophy.

Vekatesh Iyer heaps plaudits on Rinku Singh

“Results really don’t matter. The best season would come when KKR would win even if I have contributed only 250-300 runs but KKR wins the title that would be my best season. So yeah, the only goal would be to make KKR win irrespective of the position I play, be it opening or No. 3 or maybe even finishing. I really want to make KKR win,” Iyer told in an exclusive interview with Cricket Addictor.

Another of KKR's flamboyant batter, Rinku Singh made headlines in the cricketing world by smashing five consecutive sixes in the final over, securing a thrilling victory for KKR against the Gujarat Titans this year.

In addition to this remarkable feat, Rinku consistently demonstrated his brilliance throughout the season, positioning himself on the verge of selection for the Indian team in the upcoming T20 series against West Indies. Speaking highly of Rinku, Iyer described him as a future superstar with immense talent.

