Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2024 Price, Salary, Profile, Team, Career Stats and Records

Jasprit Bumrah - IPL Player Profile

Team: Mumbai Indians

Role: Fast Bowler

Bowling Style: Right-arm

Age: 30 years

IPL Price/Salary: INR 12 crores

IPL career stats:

Matches: 120

Wickets: 145

Avg: 23.30

Econ: 7.39

Best: 5/10

4w: 2

5w: 1

Few names resonate with the kind of awe and respect that Jasprit Bumrah commands in the world of cricket right now. Born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, India, Bumrah has, over the years, metamorphosed into a cricketing sensation, known for his unique fast seam bowling. As of 2024, at the age of 30, he stands as a towering figure, not just in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represents Mumbai Indians (MI), but in the international cricket arena as well.

Bumrah's journey in the IPL began in 2013 when Mumbai Indians acquired him for INR 10 Lakhs. He was released into the auction pool next season and brought back by MI for INR 1.2 crore. Since then, he has been a staple of the MI squad, never once entering the auctions again, a testament to his indispensable role in the team. His stats are a cricket aficionado's delight: in 120 matches, he has claimed 145 wickets with an impressive average of 23.30. Bumrah’s economy rate of 7.39 runs per over, combined with a best figure of 5/10, speaks volumes of his mastery over the cricket ball.

But it's not just the numbers that define Bumrah. It's his journey, his evolution as a cricketer that has captured the imagination of millions. His bowling, marked by an unorthodox action, breaks all stereotypes, firmly establishing him as India's No. 1 bowler across all formats. His transition from white-ball cricket to the red ball has been nothing short of remarkable, with five-wicket hauls in challenging conditions like South Africa, England, and Australia.

Bumrah’s rise in cricket is a story of grit and continuous improvement. Starting his IPL journey with Virat Kohli as his maiden wicket, he had the privilege of bowling alongside the legendary Lasith Malinga. Malinga's guidance was instrumental in honing Bumrah's skills and boosting his confidence. Bumrah's relentless pursuit of excellence in all three formats of the game has been a key factor in his success.

The recent elevation to the position of vice-captain of India’s Test team is a nod to his leadership skills and cricketing acumen. It’s a remarkable feat for someone who began his career as a young, promising bowler in the IPL. His latest performance, a spirited five-wicket haul on a Bengaluru track that favored spinners, is a testament to his versatility and skill.

Opponents find it challenging to face Bumrah, and rightly so. His ability to deliver in crucial moments, coupled with his knack for constantly evolving his game, makes him a formidable adversary. His journey, from a young IPL debutant to a seasoned international cricketer and now vice-captain, is not just inspiring but also a blueprint for aspiring cricketers.

As the IPL continues, eyes will be on Bumrah, the fast bowling phenomenon. His journey is a story of talent, hard work, and an unyielding will to succeed. As he steps onto the field, one can expect nothing but excellence from this cricketing giant, who continues to make India and his team proud with every spell he bowls.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2024 Price: INR 12 crores

Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL 2024 auction for a price of INR 12 crores. The price is justified as he is the premier bowler for India across all formats and has been the leader of MI's bowling attack for many years as well.

You can find Bumrah's year by year IPL salary below:

Year Price Team 2023 12.00 Cr Mumbai Indians 2022 12.00 Cr Mumbai Indians 2021 7.00 Cr Mumbai Indians 2020 7.00 Cr Mumbai Indians 2019 7.00 Cr Mumbai Indians 2018 7.00 Cr Mumbai Indians 2017 1.20 Cr Mumbai Indians 2016 1.20 Cr Mumbai Indians 2015 1.20 Cr Mumbai Indians 2014 1.20 Cr Mumbai Indians

FAQs

1. How many wickets did Jasprit Bumrah claim in IPL 2023?

Jasprit Bumrah missed entire IPL 2023 season due to an injury. But he picked up 15 wickets in IPL 2022 at an average of 25.53.

2. What is Jasprit Bumrah's best bowling performance in the IPL?

Bumrah's best bowling performance came against KKR in 2022 as he registered figures of 5/10 in his four-over spell.

3. Which team will Bumrah play for in IPL 2024?

Jasprit Bumrah will represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 once again.

4. What is Jasprit Bumrah's IPL 2024 price / salary?

Bumrah commands an IPL salary of INR 12 crores. he has had the same salary ever since he was retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

5. Can Bumrah win Purple Cap in IPL 2024?

Bumrah has been in excellent form ever since returning from injury. He has a great chance of claiming the Purple Cap in IPL 2024.

