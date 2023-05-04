BREAKING: Caribbean Star Joins KKR as Litton Das' Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2023

Litton Das left the Knight Riders camp earlier this month due to a medical emergency in his family. Johnson Charles brings extensive experience to the team as he has opened in 179 of his 219 T20 innings, averaging 25.47 and striking at 125.72.

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in two-time T20 World Cup champion, Johnson Charles, as a replacement player for Litton Das for the remainder of IPL 2023. Charles brings extensive experience to the team as he has opened in 179 of his 219 T20 innings, averaging 25.47 and striking at 125.72. The West Indies cricketer has previously played in franchise leagues in the Caribbean, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Litton Das left the Knight Riders camp earlier this month due to a medical emergency in his family. Having only played one game in IPL 2023, Litton was called up to play for Bangladesh in an ODI series against Ireland starting next week. With this, he would have missed three of the Knight Riders' four remaining matches as they fight for a place in the playoffs.

The Knight Riders have been struggling for stability at the top of their batting order this season, having gone through six opening combinations in nine games. Their first wicket partnership averages 21.33, which is only better than Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, and has crossed fifty just once. Charles, who was bought for INR 50 lakh (approx USD 60,000), has some experience batting in the middle order as well, having hit two of his three T20 centuries from Nos. 3 and 4. This experience may come in handy, given KKR has two other players who present an attractive package as opening batters.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy have been in top form in their recent games, and if they keep their spots, Charles may not get a lot of game time as IPL teams can only pick four overseas players for each game. KKR has Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who walk into the XI every time they're fit. Knight Riders, currently eighth on the points table, have matches scheduled with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday and with Punjab Kings (May 8), Rajasthan Royals (May 11), Chennai Super Kings (May 14), and Lucknow Super Giants (May 20).