'36 Weeks of Pain:' IPL Star pens emotional post on Instagram after missing the season

Jonny Bairstow suffered a terrible leg injury while playing golf in September last year, where he broke his leg and dislocated his ankle on the spot.

Before sustaining the injury, Jonny Bairstow was in terrific form, where he was scoring runs for fun across formats.

Jonny Bairstow suffered a terrible leg injury while playing golf in September last year, where he broke his leg and dislocated his ankle on the spot. The tear was very threatening that Bairstow couldn’t play cricket for around seven months and had to undergo major surgery.

The surgery was a success, but he took a good period of time to recover completely. Before sustaining the injury, Jonny Bairstow was in terrific form, where he was scoring runs for fun across formats.

The swashbuckling batter was one of the key members of the then newly concept ‘Bazball’. He started flourishing again in the toughest format of the game, becoming one of the best batters in the team.

But this freak accident brought a stay to all the good things that happened to Bairstow as he was going through a really painful time. However, Bairstow has recovered now and is back on the field with a bang.

Jonny Bairstow shares a beautiful message on Instagram

After recovering from the freak accident, Jonny Bairstow is back in the park, where he is playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship. On his return, Bairstow amassed 97 runs in 88 balls, including 13 boundaries.

“36 weeks, 36 weeks of pain, 36 weeks of an emotional rollercoaster, 36 weeks of asking questions, you may not get answered. The road hasn't been straightforward nor easy, but hey it's me. Why would it be! Tomorrow I'll think about all those rubbish days, all those doubts, and I've come through with a huge amount of strength and desire to get back to where I left off through those tricky times!” Bairstow wrote.

“To all those who have been there for me - surgeon, physios, and other backroom staff a massive thank you! To my family and friends, I couldn't have done it without you! The fire burns bright, and I cannot wait for the summer ahead.”

Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the national cricket team, England, and is expected to feature in the famed Ashes starting in June. Bairstow will hope to get back to his original best and help England win the trophy.