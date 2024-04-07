Jos Buttler reveals how Shimron Hetmyer's advice helped him to get his century against RCB

The English skipper revealed the advice of the young Caribbean batter Shimron Hetmyer to bag his first century of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier league.

Rajasthan Royals star player Jos Buttler finally got away from his poor form in the IPL and scored his sixth century of the tournament in the team’s recently concluded match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 6. In the 19th match of IPL 2024, the fans witnessed a thrilling batting performance from both the sides as the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli smashed a century, followed by Buttler’s knock in the second innings.

The match began with Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored 113 and 44 runs off 72 and 33 deliveries respectively, leading RCB to a total of 183 runs. The RR batters Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson developed a huge partnership and put up 100 and 69 runs respectively.

Hetmyer Advocates Jos Buttler to Smash 6th Century in the IPL

After the match, the English skipper revealed the advice of the young Caribbean batter Shimron Hetmyer to bag his first century of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier league. Buttler said,

“I think Hetty's celebration was better than the shot. He actually told me, go across your stumps and hit it over there. You have got to hit a six.”

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals name replacement for Prasidh Krishna

In the postmatch ceremony, the RR opening batter talked about staying consistent in the tournament and maintaining the team’s momentum. He also talked about the personal challenges he faced after low scores in the previous games in IPL 2024.

“Had a little bit of luck, did not time it well, just got over the rope, delighted with the win. However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. The mind is a powerful thing, just keep digging in, keep working hard and you need a little bit of luck along the way. At some point it will be okay and sometimes you have to tell yourself it will be okay. I did feel really good in the last game, even though I got 13. I had a really good tournament in South Africa, I just felt like I needed one innings to put that to bed. We started the season really well, we have been together now for three seasons, we have got a good thing going, but we need to keep working hard and keep the momentum going,” said Jos Buttler.

Rajasthan Royals will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 10th April.