'You better be the negotiator:' Justin Langer tells LSG anchor on getting Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer has expressed his interest in welcoming Rohit Sharma and the team for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League. Amid the ongoing IPL 2024, the tournament hosts, the BCCI has begun the preparations for the next season of the world’s biggest franchise cricket league.

As per the sources, the next season of the tournament will undergo another mega auction and the event is expected to be scheduled by the end of 2024. Several reports have suggested that the former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma might enter the auction after receiving poor treatment by his current team Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma recently concluded a 10 year long tenure as the captain of Mumbai Indians after being replaced by the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for IPL 2024. The five time title winners have been brutally trolled by the fans for replacing the joint most successful captain in the tournament.

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma should say something publicly:' Former Australia captain wants Rohit to support Hardik Pandya

Justin Langer Keen On Onboarding Rohit Sharma in LSG for IPL 2025

In a recent interview with the Lucknow Super Giants social media anchor, the team’s head coach Justin Langer was questioned about a player he would eye in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Not having a player to name, Justin in turn asked the anchor for his suggestions.

Langer questioned, “One guy I want? Hmmm… if I could have anyone…. who do you think?" The anchor responded, “We have most of our bases covered. But do you think you can get Rohit Sharma?"

A huge beam of smile appeared on Justin Langer’s face as he expressed his interest to bring Sharma in the KL Rahul led franchise.

"Rohit Sharma? Hahaha. We're going to get him from Mumbai… Well, you better be the negotiator," the coach said

2001, Gabba, Leadership and more - listening to Justin Langer speak is like an education. 😍💙



Presenting Baकैती Ep 1 with Shubham ! 🔥@TooYumm pic.twitter.com/4OCtOLYGcQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 7, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants has repeatedly made it to the play-offs, however fails to make it past the eliminator stages. Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the LSG side will be a huge boost in the young squad and might boost the morale of the team to qualify for the finals of the upcoming seasons of the tournament.

Telegram Group Join Now

Mumbai Indians team’s performance and Hardik Pandya’s captaincy recently went under the scanner as they lost three consecutive matches in the beginning of the tournament. The team registered their first victory of the season in their fourth league stage match against Delhi Capitals.

No official confirmation has been made by either Rohit Sharma or Mumbai Indians of the player calling it quits from the team and registering his name in the IPL 2025 mega auction.