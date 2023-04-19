Kamlesh Nagarkoti ruled out of IPL 2023, DC calls these two players for trials

Amidst the injury concerns in the camp, Delhi Capitals have called Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg for the trials.

Delhi Capitals’ pacer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023. The 23-year-old has reportedly sustained a back injury during the ongoing season. Nagarkoti didn’t feature in any game for Delhi Capitals this season before being ruled out completely.

Nagarkoti’s injury is a massive blow for the Capitals, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. Delhi are already sweating hard over the hamstring injury of Khaleel Ahmed, who has already missed two games this season. Now, with Nagarkoti missing the whole season, the problems are only going to surge further for Delho Capitals, who have lost all of their five games thus far.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg called for the trials

Amidst the injury concerns in the camp, Delhi Capitals have called Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg for the trials. Both batters were unsold in the auction but have now been summoned by the DC team management. While nothing has been stated officially yet, one of the two players can replace Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the rest of the season.

However, the choice of players by the DC is bizarre, to say the least. Both players are far from a T20 product as of now. No wonder the duo often get unsold in the IPL auctions.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has played 26 T20 innings, scoring 728 runs at a mediocre batting strike rate of 121.53 with the willow. The 27-year-old has only three fifties and a century under his belt in this format. While he is a giant in red-ball cricket, Easwaran is yet to make an impact in the T20s.

Similarly, Priyam Garg also possesses below-par T20 numbers. The Meerut-born has 601 runs at an average of 17.67 and a strike rate of 115.35 in 37 T20 innings. He has only hit three half-centuries.

However, unlike Easwaran, Priyam Garg has IPL exposure in his CV. He has previously played 21 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad between IPL 2020 and 2022.

Delhi Capitals are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2023. Their batters have failed to fire in tandem, and that has been the biggest reason for their constant failures. However, all is not lost yet. If Delhi Capitals get their batting line-up right, things will automatically fall in place.