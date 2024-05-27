WATCH: Kavya Maran's dressing room speech to SRH players after IPL 2024 final loss to KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had an off-day in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for nothing went to their favour in any department.

Following the heartbreaking defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, went to the dressing room to cheer the players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had an off-day in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for nothing went to their favour in any department. They were completely outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were all over SRH from the first ball of the game.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad lost in the final, they played an exciting brand of cricket throughout the IPL, especially with the willow. They shattered numerous records with the bat and raised the bar by going ultra-aggressive right from the start.

The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen redefined the T20 batting, paving the way for all other teams around the globe. Their attacking shot % was at an all-time high and were the most consistent boundary-hitters in the league.

Their brand of cricket compelled other teams to follow the same route and take on the bowlers more consistently than they had been before the season. Numerous quality batting lineups have been assembled over the years, but SRH have been better than most of them in IPL 2024.

Kavya Maran's dressing room speech to SRH players after IPL 2024 final loss to KKR

Following the heartbreaking defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, went to the dressing room to cheer the players. She was proud of their efforts throughout the season, stating people are talking about the quality of cricket.

“You guys have made us so proud. I had to come here and tell you that really you have redefined the way we play T20 cricket, and everyone is talking about us. The off-day had to happen but really, great job all of you with the bat and ball. Thank you so much.”

"You've made us proud." 🧡



- Kaviya Maran pic.twitter.com/zMZraivXEE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2024

Kavya praised the players for their potential, pointing it as a reason for fans supporting them despite finishing 10th last season.

“Even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came in huge numbers because of the potential you guys had. Everyone’s talking about us. Even if KKR won, I’m sure everyone is still going to be talking about the style of cricket we’ve played. Thank you, guys. Take care. Don’t look like this (sad). We’ve played the finals. It wasn’t just any other game. I mean, all the other teams have been watching us tonight. So, thank you so much. Take care. I’ll see you soon.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.