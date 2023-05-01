BREAKING: Veteran India Star Makes sensational comeback for RCB as David Willey's Replacement

The untimely injury to England left-arm pacer has given this experienced Indian player a backdoor entry into the IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has brought in experienced Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav as the replacement pick for their left-arm pacer and lower-order hitter David Willey. The franchise confirmed Jadhav's backdoor entry into their camp following injury to Willey for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The veteran India and Maharashtra, who is making his RCB comeback after six years since representing the famed franchise back in the 2016 and 2017 seasons for 17 matches, originally went unsold at the IPL 2023 mini-auction held late last year.

The 38-year-old declining cricketer also didn't find any takers for himself in IPL 2022 after his brief and unfulfilled association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the season before.

Having represented the Delhi franchise and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the peak of his prowess, journeyman IPL cricketer Kedar Jadhav returns to the RCB colours in an interesting choice from the franchise to replace Willey, who offered them new-ball duties and end-overs hitting with the useful left-hand angle in play.

RCB pick Kedar Jadhav to replace David Willey

RCB have signed their latest inclusion for INR 1 crore as Kedar Jadhav finds new lease of life in the toughest T20 league after turning up in 93 previous IPL games with 1,196 runs at a strike-rate touching 124.

The middle-order stalwart, whom Indian fans would remember from the time he was an integral part of India's 2019 World Cup plans, can also provide useful off-break duties to his team with his unique angle of operation evoking the great Lasith Malinga and coming in handy to put the leash on scoring apart from providing critical breakthroughs.

Jadhav, however, is still a curious inclusion in a squad not short of Indian and overseas utility cricketers, with options such as Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell available up the think-tank's sleeves, all capable of blazing away with the bat while also handy with their part-time spin.

The Maharashtrian cricketer will be joining the RCB set-up ahead of their next league stage encounter on Monday (May 1) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

