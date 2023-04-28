'There's a lot of Yuvraj Singh:' Kevin Pietersen's honest admission about this CSK player

The former England batter, Kevin Pietersen, has always appreciated young talents from all over the world.

The former England batter, Kevin Pietersen, has always appreciated young talents from all over the world. He has followed the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, where Pietersen has seen several players hone their skills.

A bunch of players from various teams have set the stage on fire in IPL 2023 by showcasing their supreme expertise. Pietersen, who was himself a terrific player, has heaped praise on this star CSK player, who has had a stunning season with the willow so far.

The talked player is the Mumbaikar Shivam Dube, who has surprised one and all with his sublime hitting this season. Dube, who had blown hot and cold in the previous seasons, has transformed himself into a destructive yet consistent middle-order batter while playing under the able leadership of MS Dhoni.

When CSK acquired the services of Shivam Dube at a sum of INR 4 crore in the mega-auction before IPL 2022, the viewers were surprised by this move. However, MS Dhoni, who has an eye for talent, believed in the skillsets of the all-rounder and is reaping the rewards now.

Kevin Pietersen compares Shivam Dube with Yuvraj Singh

Shivam Dube has impressed every viewer massively, including the former swashbuckling England batter Kevin Pietersen. Kevin was surprised by the local talents who set the stage on fire in IPL 2023.

Regarding Shivam Dube, Pietersen wrote there are shades of Yuvraj Singh in Shivam Dube’s batting in his Betway column.

“Some of the homegrown talent going more under the radar is frightening, too. There’s a lot of Yuvraj Singh about CSK’s Shivam Dube. He’s a proper, proper player,” wrote Kevin Pietersen on Dube.

The comparison with Yuvraj Singh is a massive appreciation for anyone, as Yuvraj has been one of India’s biggest match-winners in his career. He was one of the main reasons for India’s last two triumphs in the World Cups.

Shivam Dube’s big-hitting abilities must have reminded Kevin Pietersen about Yuvraj Singh’s nonchalance during his heydays. In IPL 2023, Shivam Dube has amassed 236 runs at a sensational batting average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 157.33.