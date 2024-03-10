KKR sign Delhi Capitals' big-hitter as replacement for England opener

He made his debut last season and his high strike rate impressed everyone.

In a recent development coming in ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed a big-hitting English batter as a last-minute replacement. The news was confirmed in a press release on the league website.

Dynamic opener Phil Salt comes in as a replacement for fellow countryman Jason Roy. Salt, who had initially gone unsold at last December's IPL 2024 auction in Dubai was bought by KKR at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise in the interim has also confirmed that Roy pulled out of the IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons.

Roy was roped in by KKR last year as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan and scored 285 runs in 8 matches.

ALSO READ: KKR name former RCB and LSG pacer as replacement for England speedster

Phil Salt impressed last season with his big-hitting abilities

On the other hand, the 2023 edition was Phil Salt's maiden outing in the IPL, and he ended up playing 9 matches for Delhi Capitals. During this stint, Salt scored 218 runs, averaging just above 23.

However, it was his high strike-rate of 163.91 that impressed everyone. He also registered a scintillating knock of 87 came in a chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He would then go on to make a major impact on the international stage as he scored consecutive centuries during the T20I series in the Caribbean. Interestingly, the ton he slammed in the fourth match was the joint-fastest by an England batter in the shortest format.

Notably, this isn't the first replacement that KKR has announced ahead of the new season as English fast bowler Gus Atkinson was replaced by Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.