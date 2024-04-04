‘Been in his position’ - KKR Skipper sheds light on Harshit Rana’s injury after clash against DC

Shreyas Iyer gave injury updates about the pacer, Harshit Rana who was seen holding his shoulder on the field and ultimately left for the dressing room.

Kolkata Knight Riders recently registered a magnificent victory against Delhi Capitals on April 3 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas Iyer led franchise registered the second highest total ever recorded in the history of IPL of 272 runs against DC.

The match began with Kolkata Knight Riders batting first in Delhi Capitals adopted home in Vizag. While brutally thrashing the hosts bowling attack, the Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine put 85 runs on the board off 39 deliveries smashing seven boundaries and equal gigantic sixes. The debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined his party to smash his maiden half century, and scored 54 runs off 27 deliveries.

Delhi Capitals became the first team in IPL 2024 to get dismissed before the 20 overs and KKR bowlers winded up their innings at 166, making the team seal the victory by 106 runs. The DC team’s skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored 55 and 54 runs each, but failed to lead the team towards the win in the high run chase.

Shreyas Iyer lauds Debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi for his stellar performance against DC

In the post match ceremony, Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer talked about the team management’s strategy for opening the innings with Sunil Narine. Iyer heaped praises for the debutant Raghuvanshi whose quick half century led KKR to the high total.

Shreyas Iyer said, “To be honest, we thought we would reach 210-220 but 270 was an icing on the cake. I said in a pre-match interview that Sunny's job is to take us off to a good start, if he doesn't get us off, that's also okay. (On Raghuvanshi) He was fearless from ball one, his work ethic is phenomenal, the way he played his shots were pleasing to the eye. It's great to see all the bowlers stepping up at the right time and capitalizing on the opportunities.”

Further in the ceremony, Iyer also gave injury updates about the pacer, Harshit Rana who was seen holding his shoulder on the field and ultimately left for the dressing room.

Iyer added, “I also don't know, on the field he (Harshit Rana) was holding his shoulder. I have been in that situation before. Vaibhav Arora took crucial wickets for us, he stood up for us tonight.”

After winning all the three matches they have played in the IPL 2024 so far, KKR currently stands on the first position of the points table with a positive net run rate of 2.518.