Varun Chakravarthy's 'mystery' still alive — KKR spinner makes bold statement with 4/15 against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has had quite the roller coaster journey so far. Chakravarthy, who burst onto the cricketing scene in 2018 as a mystery spinner with a bagful of variations up his repertoire went from being KKR's top wicket-taker to being benched in the space of two IPL seasons.

In IPL 2022, his form and rhythm plummeted so much that he was put on the sidelines for three games. He managed just 6 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 8.51, his worst in three seasons.

The ball wasn't turning both ways and he wasn't giving it much of a chance to do so by tossing up his deliveries too full, which allowed batters to get underneath and bludgeon him over the top. The mystery in his bowling seemed to have disappeared.

However, it was Varun's skillset, a prized and uncommon one at that, that gave KKR's attack a potent point of difference in the 2020 and 2021 IPLs. Soon after, Varun earned his maiden India call-up and donned the tricolor in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Unfortunately, he was dropped on fitness grounds and then exiled after a poor T20 World Cup 2021, as Varun Chakaravarthy went from hero to zero in a matter of months. However, Varun has always bounced back from setbacks and the mystery spinner believes that IPL 2023 is his year to bounce back.

Varun showed strong character and didn't allow a few bad games in the IPL last season to not bog him down. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the spinner said, "I know that I'm not foolproof or damage-proof and I was expecting this kind of an [IPL] season at some point. Everyone will go through a low time, but it's about coming back."

Varun Chakravarthy announces his comeback and how!

The Tamil Nadu spinner got his mystery back as he stunned two among the greatest hitters in white-ball cricket (Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell) in a span of 10 balls. His third victim in those 10 balls was Harshal Patel as KKR dismantled RCB's famed batting order.

On a comeback trail, Varun stayed true to his promise as he bowled quick deliveries and puzzled batters. Du Plessis was out on an inside edge on a quick delivery. Glenn Maxwell departed after the ball took a sharp turn and Harshal Patel rather threw his wicket away.

Battling through injury, fitness, and confidence, the spinner's story has always been of comebacks and he did. He watched videos of the previous season to rectify his mistakes while in the off-season, he worked with his coach to bounce back. Instead of flighting the ball more, he has reverted to quick bowls.

Although it's too quick to say, Chakravarthy has shown perseverance and this season might just bring about the turnaround in fortunes he was hoping for. The selectors might have sidelined him, but his never-die attitude has once again put him in the limelight.