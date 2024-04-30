'Should start dancing only...' - KKR Spinner Varun Chakravarthy offers unique take on cheerleaders In IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has taken a hilarious dig at the unrealistic scores and records being broken in the ongoing IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has taken a hilarious dig at the unrealistic scores and records being broken in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League. The edition has witnessed one of the highest scores in the history of T20 cricket, while shattering all records as the bowlers concede myriad boundaries and maximum hits.

During the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 20, the visitors batted first and scored a monumental score of 266 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy took a cheeky dig at the bowlers conceding consecutive boundaries in IPL 2024 and tweeted that cheerleaders should only cheer for maximum hits and stop dancing on boundaries.

“#SRHvsDC Give a break for the cheerleaders yaar... They are dancing nonstop for 6 overs!!!!#ipl #poorbowlers”, Chakaravarthy tweeted.



#SRHvsDC Give a break for the cheer leaders yaar... They are dancing nonstop for 6 overs!!!!🙄🙄🤣 #ipl #poorbowlers — Varun Chakaravarthy🇮🇳 (@chakaravarthy29) April 20, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals recently locked horns for the 47th match of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat first. The team showcased an ordinary batting performance and consistently lost wickets, making Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Delhi at a score of 153 runs at the loss of nine wickets. The spinner Varun Chakaravarthy registered a three wicket haul, taking the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and Kumar Kushagra.

In the post match presentation ceremony, the player of the match, Varun discussed, “It was holding a bit, as the game progressed in the 2nd innings, it was turning as well. [on him having a good match-up against Pant] Nothing like that, when the catch was dropped, I felt that was a better ball, and the one I got him, on other grounds, it would have gone for a six. Cricket has become a game of fine margins. I liked Tristan Stubbs' wicket. I planned to bowl the leg spinner to him and it worked out.”

The youngster further reflected on the conversations between him and Sunil Narine in between the innings, while continuing to offer his unique take on the cheerleaders. He said, “Silence. When something doesn't work for me, he is always there. In the last game after conceding so many runs, it was a tough pill to take but the whole team motivated us. Abhishek Nayar and even Shahrukh Khan came and spoke to me, definitely motivated us. [on the cheerleaders dancing] They should start dancing only for the sixers and not for the fours.”

Telegram Group Join Now

Kolkata Knight Riders will next clash against Mumbai Indians on 3 May at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.