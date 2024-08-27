KL Rahul's future at LSG likely to be revealed at Sanjiv Goenka's Press Conference

There have been ample speculations about the future of KL Rahul with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), especially after his heated argument with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka.

There have been ample speculations about the future of KL Rahul with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), especially after his heated argument with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka. The two had an altercation following the conclusion of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants game in Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

Another massive update is coming from the camp, with RevSportz reporting that LSG owner Goenka will conduct a press conference tomorrow. He is expected to make a few announcements about the franchise, which might revolve around the retention and release of players.

It might also clear a few things regarding the future of KL Rahul with the franchise. The conference might also be about the announcement of Zaheer Khan in the setup, who is expected to become the mentor of the unit, a position vacant in the group since Gambhir’s exit.

LSG were without a mentor during the IPL 2024 after Gautam Gambhir shifted to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the season. Morne Morkel has also left the camp to join the Indian team, so Zaheer might be in multiple roles since both positions are vacant.

KL Rahul met Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata yesterday

Yesterday, Cricbuzz reported that KL Rahul met the Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka in the franchise’s Kolkata office. According to the report, LSG is keen to retain Rahul, and the meeting was to discuss retentions and release in the team.

However, other reports said the opposite, claiming Rahul went to press his case for retention, even though the team hasn’t confirmed anything. Nothing concrete has come out yet, but the coming days will clear plenty of things, indicating how LSG want to move forward.

Rahul has been an integral member of the side since their admission to the league in 2022, leading the side successfully in the initial two seasons. However, Rahul’s side endured a tough last season, and his personal performances didn’t reap ample success, either.

His main issue has been the strike rate, which is consistently below the league’s average. If Rahul doesn’t work on this aspect, things might exacerbate for him in the upcoming editions.

