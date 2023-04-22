'Last time you did this...': Krunal Pandya warned Hardik Pandya ahead of LSG vs GT clash

While Krunal Pandya couldn’t dismiss Hardik Pandya today, the elder brother managed to put a leash on the younger brother throughout.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have always been involved in the banters on and off the field. While they have been each other’s source of strength, the brothers have also been each other’s biggest critics, as mentioned by both of them in their previous interviews.

In the 30th match of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants are up against Gujarat Titans in Lucknow. This game churned out another riveting contest between these two Pandya brothers.

Krunal Pandya, who bowled a terrific spell on a tedious surface in Lucknow, revealed the chat between him and Hardik before the start of play today. The elder brother got the better of his younger brother earlier and warned about the same again.

Hardik Pandya, who played a sensational knock against the KL Rahul-led franchise, was cautious against Krunal throughout the innings. On the surface, aiding Krunal, Pandya was prudent to see him off safely while taking on other bowlers, especially the young sensation Ravi Bishnoi.

Krunal Pandya reveals the talk with Hardik Pandya before the game

Whenever both Krunal and Hardik face each other, there is a sense of fun rivalry. In the mid-innings break, Krunal also talked about the battle and gave a witty comment. The 32-year-old exclaimed that both were pulling each others’ legs before taking the field.

“We were pulling our legs a bit,” stated Krunal funnily, who has been brilliant with the ball this season.” He told me before the game that I will go after you. I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out, so don’t repeat the mistake.”

In the first game of both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, Krunal Pandya dismissed him on a score of 33 by a well-disguised loopy delivery on the off stump. So, the battle was on in this game as well.

While Krunal Pandya couldn’t dismiss Hardik Pandya today, the elder brother managed to put a leash on the younger brother throughout. In the 10 balls, the Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya could only manage to score 4 runs.

Krunal Pandya changed his pace and trajectory with precision in what was a magnificent spell against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. He used the conditions brilliantly and snared two vital wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of only 4.