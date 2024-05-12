'Liability on the team': Social media reacts on Rohit Sharma's struggle against KKR

Rohit Sharma struggled during his innings against KKR and was dismissed for 19 runs off 24 balls.

Rohit Sharma's struggles continued in IPL 2024 as he was dismissed for just 19 runs in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders played at Eden Gardens. He took 24 balls for his knock in the run-chase of 158 runs in 16 overs. The 37-year-old hit 1 four and 1 six during his short stay at the crease before being dismissed by KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

In his last six innings, Rohit has not touched the 20-run mark. He has reached the double-digits only twice and has scored just 52 runs in his last six innings. This sums up his performance during the second part of the group stage.

But this wasn't the case in the start. Rohit had a fantastic start to this season as he scored 297 runs in the first 7 games. During this time, he also scored a century against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. But since then, he hasn't looked at his best. His struggles have affected Mumbai Indians' performance as well as the five-time champions became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2024.

Social media reacts on Rohit Sharma's struggle against KKR

Fans slammed Rohit Sharma for his knock against KKR. While Rohit scored just 19 runs, he also used up 24 balls, which didn't help MI's cause, who were chasing a stiff target. While some fans called him a liability on the team, some also backed him for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA just after the IPL ends.

Here are some of those tweets on X:

Rohit Sharma dismissed for 19 from 24 balls. pic.twitter.com/kb8426dS57 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2024

Indian skipper #RohitSharma struggled with the bat in this season of the IPL. Also, his removal from MI captaincy and 'rumours' of rift with #HardikPandya (and management) impacted his performance. Hope, he come back in the form soon.#KKRvMI #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/dIgE9kLrae — Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) May 12, 2024

Rohit should retire from T20 cricket. This guy is a liability on the team. he remains in the team only because of PR. Such a Selfish Soul he is.🤮#RohitSharma#KKRvMI #IPL pic.twitter.com/tGXeOYMY9j — V_King_18 (@V_King_18) May 12, 2024

Seriously to say Rohit sharma was not showing intent only to bat this clearly shows he doesn't want to play for MI anymore



I have never seen him in this condition. Think yaar playing so good and suddenly out of form this can't happen. He is broken 💔#RohitSharma #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/ab1aciC8oE — Indian Cricket Team (Parody) (@ictparody) May 11, 2024

Mumbai Indians have one more game left this season. They will play Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on May 17 and will look to end their campaign on a brighter note.

