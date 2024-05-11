WATCH: Piyush Chawla gives flying-kiss sendoff to Andre Russell

It was the veteran spinner's reaction after getting the wicket that stole the limelight.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), veteran MI spinner Piyush Chawla gave a display of his sheer experience to dismiss big-hitting KKR all-rounder Andre Russell.

However, it was Chawla's reaction after getting the wicket that stole the limelight.

The incident happened on the final ball of the 13th over.

The leg-spinner almost turned into a pace bowler as he delivered a quicker bouncer which took Russell by a bit of a surprise. Russell's contact with the ball wasn't as sweet and he ended up lobbing a catch to Anshul Kamboj at the deep midwicket region.

Andre Russell was starting to look dangerous but Piyush Chawla got the crucial break to put the brakes on KKR's scoring as KKR star departed for a 14-ball 24.

Mumbai Indians look to play spoilsport to KKR's playoff ambitions

Speaking about the match, with the game reduced to 16-overs per side due to poor weather conditions, KKR posted a total of 157 for 7. The two-time IPL winners got off to a shaky start with both their big-hitting openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt departing cheaply for scores of 0 and 6 respectively.

However, it was Venkatesh Iyer who made amends for the poor start, striking at a rate of 200 and departed just shy of fifty on 42 off 21 balls.

Returning Nitish Rana also played a clinical cameo 23-ball 33 to help KKR post a competitive total on a challenging Eden pitch.

A win tonight will guarantee KKR's qualification into the IPL 2024 playoffs. The two-time winners are currently table toppers with 16 points from 11 games.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are already out of the playoffs race with only four wins from 12 games but can play spoilsport to KKR's qualification ambitions and delay it further.

