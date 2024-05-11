WATCH: Sunil Narine left clueless by Jasprit Bumrah's late swinging yorker, departs for golden duck

Narine didn't even play a shot and let the ball pass.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), MI's talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again gave a testament to his sheer brilliance with a stunning yorker to dismiss big-hitting KKR opener Sunil Narine.

The incident happened on Bumrah's first and the match's second over.

Sunil Narine absolutely misjudged the trajectory of the ball as he didn't even play a shot and let the ball pass.

Bumrah caught Narine totally off guard, shattering his off-stump and leaving the KKR opener stunned as he walked back to the dugout for a golden duck.



Following the dismissal, Bumrah celebrated his significant achievement in his signature style.

Despite the setback tonight, Narine is the highest run-scorer for KKR this season so far with 461 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.42 and an explosive strike rate of 182.94.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans sign former PBKS player as replacement for talented speedster

KKR make a shaky start against Mumbai Indians

Speaking about the match, KKR had a shaky start with both their big-hitting openers - Phil Salt and Sunil Narine failing to do any damage.

While Narine departed for a first-ball duck, Salt could manage just one six before falling prey to Nuwan Thushara.

At the time of writing this report, KKR are batting on 89 for 4 in 9.1 overs with Andre Russell and Nitish Rana currently at the crease.

A win tonight will guarantee KKR's qualification into the IPL 2024 playoffs. The two-time winners are currently table toppers with 16 points from 11 games.

Telegram Group Join Now

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are already out of the playoffs race with only four wins from 12 games but can play spoilsport to KKR's qualification ambitions and delay it further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.