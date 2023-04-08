Big Overseas Star joining KKR Squad tomorrow; Available from Home game vs SRH on April 14

Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad is plagued with unavailability this IPL 2023 season. They have a few key players missing for various reasons. However, Litton Das is now expected to join the squad very soon.

Das will fly to Kolkata directly from Dhaka on Sunday (April 9) and will be available to play KKR’s next home game, which will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14. Hence, he will be missing the next KKR game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Litton Das was unavailable for the first few games of IPL 2023 due to national commitments. Bangladesh were playing a Test match against Ireland in Mirpur. Das was the wicket-keeper batter in the match.

Now, after the conclusion of the game, Das is coming to India via Dhaka. This will be a major boost for KKR. Das has been in good form with the willow of late, and his experience will be handy as well.

KKR roped in Litton Das at a base price of 50 Lakhs in the mini-auction before IPL 2023. He is yet to feature in the cash-rich league. The 28-years old will be eager to showcase his talent on the biggest stage of T20 cricket.

In 71 T20I games, Das has accumulated 1617 runs at an average of 23.43 and a strike rate of 132.43. He is a much better player than these numbers reflect.

KKR have also bought Jason Roy in place of Shakib Al Hasan, which will strengthen their top order. Shakib pulled out of the season due to national commitments earlier in the week.

However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has looked in good nick. Hence, it will be a headache for the team management to accommodate one of Jason Roy or Litton Das in the XI. Their batting unit will be interesting to see in the coming games.