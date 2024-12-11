LSG All-Rounder’s Valiant Fifty Goes in Vain As Team Fails To Qualify for SMAT Semifinals

He was bought by LSG for INR 2.4 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

Talented all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 2.4 crores, slammed a valiant fifty during the quarterfinal match between Bengal and Barod in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), albeit it came in a losing cause.

Chasing a target of 173 set by Baroda, Bengal were in early trouble after reeling at 31 for 4 in just the fifth over of their innings. Coming out to bat at No.6, Shahbaz then took over the onus on himself and rebuilt the innings. The 30-year-old slammed a quickfire fifty but failed to receive much support from the other end.

Shahbaz tried his best with a knock of 55(36) but it eventually went in vain as Bengal were bundled out for 131.

Shahbaz Ahmed is currently enjoying a purple patch

The dynamic left-hander is in sublime form, as is evident from his performance in the SMAT. Shahbaz started the tournament with an unbeaten century against defending champions Punjab. He finished the tournament, amassing 237 runs in 9 games at a stellar average of 79 while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 176.86.

In IPL, Ahmed has showcased his versatility by batting in positions ranging from number three to nine. During the IPL 2022 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) utilized him as a floater, assigning him the role of rotating the strike in the middle overs.

On the bowling front, he has effectively contributed by either maintaining a steady line or adopting aggressive tactics when needed. A notable example is his three-wicket haul in the second qualifier against Rajasthan Royals last season (IPL 2024), which played a pivotal role in securing a victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and propelling them to the Final opposite Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

