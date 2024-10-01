[WATCH] LSG star pulls off a sensational diving reflex catch in Irani Cup

He took the sensational catch to dismiss Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star gave a glimpse of his tremendous agility and fielding skills by taking a blinder of a catch at the slips during the ongoing Iran Cup match between Rest of India and Mumbai.

Talented left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal, who joined the Lucknow-based franchise ahead of the last Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, took the sensational catch to dismiss Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw.

Padikkal, standing in the second slip, flaunted his reflexes, diving to the right to hold on to it and complete a stunning catch. After the catch, Devdutt looked absolutely thrilled as the on-air commentators were awestruck by the fielding effort in the slip cordon.

On the other hand, for Prithvi Shaw, his poor run in first-class cricket continued.

Shaw had last played for India in December 2020 where the Mumbai batter featured in five Tests, scoring 339 runs, including a ton.

Check the video of the dismissal below.

WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥



Devdutt Padikkal pulls off a stunning catch in slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw 👏



Mukesh Kumar gets the early breakthrough 👌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Er0EHGOrUJ#IraniCup | @devdpd07 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/0Qk0cwqcMH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 1, 2024

Mumbai suffer early setback in Irani Cup

Mumbai, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, faced a tough first session in the Irani Cup match at the Shri Atal Vihari Vajpayee Stadium, with Mukesh Kumar dominating the game with the new ball. Recently dropped from the Test squad, Mukesh seemed determined to prove a point by taking three crucial wickets.

In the third over, Mumbai faced a major setback as wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore was caught behind for a duck. Their struggles continued in the 12th over when Mukesh dismissed opener Ayush Mhatre, who managed 19 runs off 35 balls.

ALSO READ: CSK fan favourite set to be third opener in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Despite the early losses, Mumbai found stability as captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced batter Shreyas Iyer put together a solid fifty-run partnership, steadying the innings for the fourth wicket.

