Morne Morkel really impressed with the rise of this Caribbean all-rounder in IPL 2023

After winning the first game of the IPL 2023 season comprehensively against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Chennai Super Kings last night. CSK handed them a 12-run defeat in a high-scoring encounter.

There have been several positives for LSG in the first two games. Their two foreign players - Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood - have been the standout performers for their team. Mayers is the second-leading run-scorer (126), and Wood is the highest wicket-taker (8) so far this season.

Morne Morkel is impressed by their performance in IPL 2023

LSG’s fast bowling coach Morne Morkel is very pleased with the performance of this overseas duo. “Very happy to see Kyle [perform],” exclaimed Morkel while praising Mayers.

“I have played with him a little bit at St Lucia Zouks back in the day [in the CPL]. It's amazing to see him sort of move on. He's progressed into a quality white-ball player. Saw him in Durban [in the SA20 league], and he played these sorts of innings where upfront he really puts the bowlers under a lot of pressure. And to see him now in top form is also great,” added the former Proteas speedster.

Mayers has surprised one and all with his performance in the first two games. He has managed to provide a brisk start in both games.

Speaking about what happens when Quinton de Kock comes, Morkel said, “How we're going to work that out, luckily, that's not for me to think about. But yeah, it's fantastic to see him (Mayers) upfront, firing, and playing well and in form.”

Mayers’ form has made LSG think about a different way to accommodate de Kock now. Mayers was initially playing only in the absence of Quinton only. But dropping Mayers will be an unfair decision as he hasn’t put a foot wrong so far. The Southpaw has an average of 63 and a strike rate of 210 in the first two matches.

Morkel also heaped praise on the speedster Mark Wood.

Morkel said, “There's a lot to like about Mark Wood. He's running in, he's bowling at 150, that aggressive length. He's a strike bowler for us. It's only his third game in the IPL. He's still finding his feet in the subcontinent, especially in the IPL, where the margins are quite tough, and it's a lot of quality players. So, for me, it's just talking through different periods where he's possibly going to bowl and ensuring he's clear with his plans.”

LSG would want both players to continue performing similarly in the upcoming matches. Lucknow Super Giants play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game at Lucknow.