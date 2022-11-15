LSG Player Retention List for IPL 2023: A look at all the players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made an overall impressive feast of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season last summer. One of the two new franchises, LSG went on to make the playoffs stage with a third-place finish and nine wins during the league stage before losing the eliminator to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
KL Rahul & company managed their resources quite well throughout the competition after roping in young wristspinner Ravi Bishnoi and allrounder Marcus Stoinis apart from the skipper in the pre-auction signing phase and building a squad around them.
Their squad was guided off the field by renowned coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir, who had a voice of strong influence throughout IPL 2022 and also in the franchise's decision-making during the trade window for IPL 2023 and the pre-auction retention and release process.
Partying ways with Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey and Jason Holder was big surprise move by LSG in the retention/release phase. They also let go of Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot and Dushmantha Chameera.
LSG Players Released
Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem
LSG Players Retained
KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Players Traded In by LSG
None
Players Traded Out by LSG
None
Final LSG Squad ahead of IPL 2023 Auction
LSG Staff for IPL 2023
Andy Flower (head coach), Gautam Gambhir (mentor), Andy Bichel (bowling coach), Richard Halsall (fielding coach).
Retention Verdict
LSG have a reasonably healthy crop of Indian talent at their disposal and retain a fine balance in their first XI, with allrounders such as Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Stoinis part of their top 8. Bishnoi remains their tried and tested cog in the spin wheel. Their batting looks settled and also does their first-choice pace attack with Mohsin Khan likely partnering Mark Wood with the ball. They need to focus on strengthening their back-up arsenal in either department.