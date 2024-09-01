LSG star wreaks havoc in CPL; scores 97 runs in 43 balls with nine maximums

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star played a magnificent knock in the latest game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders to win the game for his team.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star played a magnificent knock in the latest game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders to win the game for his team. His knock played a significant role in taking the Knight Riders to a whopping 250/4 in their allotted 20 overs in the first innings.

Nicholas Pooran, who plays for LSG in IPL, scored 97 runs in 43 balls, including seven boundaries and nine maximums, at a strike rate of 225.58 in St Kitts. Coming in at No.3, the southpaw started playing his shots immediately and looked in tremendous touch from the first ball.

84.53% of his total runs came via boundaries, showing how well he was timing the ball. He got fine support from Keacy Carty (73), and the duo stitched a massive 122-run partnership to take TRK to a big total on the board.

Pooran eventually missed out on his ton by a mere 3-run margin, as Anrich Nortje dismissed him on the fourth delivery of the 18th over. Nevertheless, it was a terrific knock by the LSG star and got a standing ovation from the crowd after getting out, for they were entertained thoroughly.

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 44 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders ended on the right side against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, defeating them by 44 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Batting first, they scored 250/4 in the first innings - thanks to terrific knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Keacy Carty.

Later, they restricted the Patriots to 206/8, with as many as three bowlers snaring two wickets each. Joshua Little, Sunil Narine, and Waqar Salamkheil dismissed two batters each, whereas Nathan Edwards and Terrance Hinds got a wicket each.

The Knight Riders got a perfect start to their campaign. They bolstered their net run rate in the first game itself.

They will now face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their next fixture on September 5. They are a strong team and will look to win more matches in the coming days.

