Why India legend's son will not be eligible for selection in World Cup despite U19 call-up?

He earned his maiden national call-up following a stellar all-round display in the domestic circuit.

Recently, the son of a legendary Indian cricketer received his maiden call-up to the U-19 side for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia at home in September and October.

However, it is now been understood that he might miss out on being a part of the India U-19 World Cup squad, which will be played in 2026.

Despite the national call-up, the talented youngster is unlikely to feature at the mega-event, slated for two years later in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid was born on November 10, 2005, and is only two months away from celebrating his 19th birthday.

This means that by the time the BCCI selects the U-19 team for the 2026 World Cup, he will be nearly 21 years old, making him ineligible for selection.

Samit Dravid earns maiden call-up after some stellar performances in the domestic circuit

Samit was rewarded for his stellar all-round show for Karnataka in the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this year, where he scored 362 runs and picked up 16 wickets in only eight matches.

Samit is currently plying his trade in the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka. He is a member of the Mysuru Warriors team and has contributed 82 runs as a middle-order batter across seven innings with a strike rate of 114 although his fast-bowling skills have yet to be utilized.

Samit will now be hoping to impress at the international stage when the India U19 side lock horns with their Australian counterpart for a three-match ODI series, to be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26.

The series will then move to Chennai, where two four-day matches are scheduled to start on September 30 and October 7.

