Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing XI for IPL 2023: Complete LSG Starting XI and Players List

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) performed exceptionally well in their maiden season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, qualifying for the playoffs. LSG will play the Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2023 season on April 1, 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The biggest drawback for the Lucknow Super Giants is that their star wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock would be unavailable due to national service at least for the first game against the Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2023. This implies that the LSG team management can try starting the batting with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis with skipper KL Rahul.

Probable LSG Playing XI for the first few IPL 2023 Matches

Top-order (1-3): KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis

In 2022, the franchise depended heavily on their top order to score huge runs on several occasions, while the middle order lacked the spark needed to propel the team into scoring big and earning an advantage. KL Rahul's form has been a question for LSG. He is a superb batsman who is used to scoring big in the IPL. He also had disastrous performances in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup last year, as India's quest for a first ICC title since 2013 continues. He will also look to get back his form and confidence before the ODI World Cup starts in October.

If LSG wants to stay up with the left and right-hand opening combination, Mayers may have an advantage against Hooda. Mayers added to his bid with a quick-fire 27-ball-51 against South Africa. Hooda, of India, famously struck a century for the Men in Blue as an opening batsman last year.

Marcus Stoinis is well-known for his all-around abilities in limited-over forms of Cricket. He is a game-changer in white-ball cricket and has won a number of games for his national side with his exceptional skill. Stoinis appeared in 11 games for LSG and scored 156 runs with a strike rate of 147.16.

Middle Order(4-7): Deepak Hooda, Nicolas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda might be the team's two-down batsman in the IPL 2023 match against the Delhi Capitals. Hooda had a fantastic season last year, scoring 451 runs in 15 games at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136+. He also scored four half-centuries for the squad.

At the auction, the Lucknow think tank wasted no time in acquiring the services of Caribbean explosive hitter Nicolas Pooran. With his addition, the team now boasts a well-rounded hitting unit that can perform admirably in the league.

Ayush Badoni might be a team's middle-order batsman. Badoni's hard-hitting powers will bring balance to the team's lower order. Last season, he hit 123+ pitches and scored 161 runs in 11 games. He also had one half-century during the event.

Krunal Pandya might be the team's spin all-rounder. He'll also bat in the middle of the order. Last season, the left-handed batter scored 183 runs in 13 games. With the ball, he took 10 scalps in 14 games at a 6.97 economy rate. He will be useful in both batting and bowling.

Bowling (8-11): Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood

Ravi Bishnoi might be a spinner for the squad in the IPL 2023 opener. Last year, the right-arm spinner took 13 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.44. Bishnoi has represented India and can put up a stronger performance this season. He hopes to take more wickets in the IPL 2023.

Avesh Khan might be one of the team's pacers in the contest. Last season, the right-arm bowler was the team's leading wicket-taker. In 13 games, he took 18 wickets at an average of 23.11 and an economy of 8.72. In one game, he also took four wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat might be another option for the team as a pacer. While Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of the IPL 2023, the club may go with a left-arm alternative. He has been superb in first-class cricket, which made him a comeback in the Indian team.

Mark Wood might be another speedster for the team in the first game. Last year, the England pacer was forced to withdraw from the competition owing to an injury. He has only played one IPL match and has yet to take a wicket. Wood has been an important pacer for England over the last two years, appearing in 59 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

Probable LSG Playing XI for IPL 2023

Kl Rahul (C)

Kyle Mayers

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Nicholas Pooran(Wk)

Ayush Badoni

Krunal Pandya

Jaydev Unadkat

Ravi Bishnoi

Mark Wood

Avesh Khan

