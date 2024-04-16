Indian Tennis star lashes out at RCB for horrible performance in IPL 2024

Legendary Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi recently lashed out at the owners of the fan favorite IPL Team Franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their embarrassing performances in IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently registered another infamous record of conceding the most number of runs in the history of IPL, during the recently concluded match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batters brutally thrashed RCB bowlers and put 287 runs on the board at the end of 20 overs. Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen smashed 102 and 67 runs off 41 and 31 deliveries respectively, followed by the cameo performance of Abdul Samad who scored 37 runs off 10 balls sending the ball flying for four boundaries and three sixes.

Mahesh Bhupathi slams RCB Management for poor show in IPL 2024

While closely following the sport and the Indian Premier League tournament, the tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi took to his social media account and requested the BCCI for selling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an owner who would be interested in building a strong squad like other teams.

Bhupathi tweeted, "For the sake of the Sport, the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic."





Royal Challengers Bengaluru have miserably failed in IPL 2024 and have sealed a win in only one match in this season against Punjab Kings. After playing half of their league stage matches, RCB stands on the last position of the points table with only two points in their bag.

In the post match presentation, the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis expressed his frustration with the team and their performances.

He discussed, “There's no way to hide when your confidence is low. The fast bowlers found it quite difficult out there. Similar to the batting perspective, we need to work on a few areas. Need to make sure the run rate doesn't go down after powerplay. The guys put up their hand and never gave up (in the run chase). It's important to go away and freshen your mind, it's such a mental game. Sometimes you feel your mind is going to explode. When you get back to the contest you have to give full commitment.”

RCB inched close to chasing the highest total in the tournament and scored 262 runs at the end of 20 overs, a run less than their highest total in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs, taking the 4th position on the IPL 2024 points table.