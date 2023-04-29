WATCH: Mayank Markande takes a sensational reflex catch to dismiss Phil Salt

The partnership between Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh was going strong, and it required a magic moment like this to break the pair.

Mayank Markande took a sensational catch off his own bowling to dismiss the dangerous-looking Phil Salt in the 12th over of the second innings. The partnership between Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh was going strong, and it required a magic moment like this to break the pair.

Chasing a mammoth total of 198, Delhi Capitals were off to the worst possible start, as they lost their captain David Warner on just the second ball of the innings. However, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh steadied the ship and started counterattacking the SRH bowlers during the field restrictions.

Soon, the pair stitched a 112-run partnership and were looking all set to race away with the game. The SRH bowlers did try different things during the onslaught, but nothing was going their way.

However, Mayank Markande, who has been in phenomenal form with the ball this year, finally produced a breakthrough in his third over of the spell. This dismissal opened the gates for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they made a strong comeback by picking regular wickets.

Mayank Markande takes a fantastic catch to dismiss Phil Salt

Mayank Markande has been Aiden Markram’s go-to man with the ball this season, as the captain has handed him the ball every time the team require a wicket. More often than not, Markande has also been able to live on the expectations in IPL 2023.

On the second ball of the 12th over, Mayank Markande bowled a half-tracker wide outside the off-stump line, and the ball just stuck a bit on the surface before reaching the batter. Phil Salt just rocked back and slapped it straight to the bowler.



Markande was quick to react with both hands as he shuffled his right and got low just in time to grab an excellent low catch which was travelling very quickly. While the ball didn’t stick in the middle of his palm, Mayank did well to get a hold of it.

The catch was sent upstairs to the third umpire, who deemed it a clean catch. Mayank Markande went on to pick another wicket and ended with terrific figures of 2/20 in the game.