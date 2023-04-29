'KKR fandom in absolute shambles:' KKR face backlash on social media for declining support from fans at home

KKR used to have one of the biggest fanbases during their heydays, but that is the story of the past now.
 By Darpan Jain Sat, 29 Apr 2023
KKR get minimal support at their home ground now.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are going through a horrid run in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KKR have been inconsistent for most of the season, as they have largely relied on individual performances rather than churning out a complete team performance. While there have been personal flashes of brilliance from the players, they have barely fired in tandem.

As a result, the two-time champions languish in the seventh position on the points table and are on the verge of an early exit from the tournament. Things don’t seem to be improving for them moving forward, given the depth of the KKR squad.

The injuries and unavailability of the key players, including their regular captain Shreyas Iyer, have also plagued their campaign right from the start. All in all, KKR are having a season to forget, as the positives have been minimal for them this time around.

KKR receive minimal support from their local Kolkata fans

The regular below-par performances by Kolkata Knight Riders have certainly waned the interest and support of the local Kolkata fans. The home support that the Knight Riders used to receive earlier is completely missing now.

In most of the home games KKR played this season, the supporters of the away team were more in numbers at the iconic Eden Gardens. The franchises like Gujarat Titans even boasted of higher support at Eden.

Hence, KKR have received a lot of flak for the poor show on the field, which has resulted in a lower number of spectators cheering for them from the stands. Those present on the ground during their just-concluded game today have confirmed that the GT fans outnumbered the KKR fans, which is concerning.

KKR used to have one of the biggest fanbases during their heydays, but that is the story of the past now. Only a handful of them come to encourage the Knight Riders now.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next game. They will need to win every game from here on to stand any chance of qualification.

