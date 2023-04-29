"He is a captain in the making," Brett Lee full of praise for this terrific LSG all-rounder

Brett Lee, who had previously featured in the cash-rich league as a player, heaped praise after a sensational performance by this LSG star.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has a squad full of utility players who can contribute to all the departments. The all-rounders have been the backbone of LSG ever since their admission to the league last year.

The former Aussie speedster, Brett Lee, was particularly impressed by the all-round performance of one of the LSG players. Lee, who had previously featured in the cash-rich league as a player, heaped praise after a sensational performance by this LSG star.

The talked player is the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has churned out some exceptional shows with both bat and ball in IPL 2023. After his swashbuckling performance against Punjab Kings last night, Brett Lee showered Marcus Stoinis with huge praise on a show with Jio Cinema.

Marcus Stoinis amassed 72 runs off just 40 balls at a strike rate of 180, which included six boundaries and five maximums on a belter of a track and later snared a crucial wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with the ball. His all-round show earned him the Man of the Match award against the Punjab Kings.

Brett Lee showers praise on the Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis

Talking on a Jio Cinema show, Brett Lee spoke highly of Marcus Stoinis after the conclusion of the match. According to the pacer, Marcus Stoinis has “a great cricket brain”.

“He is a captain in the making. He has got a great cricket brain. Look how relaxed he is around the team. He is a freak. That is the best way to describe him. He performs with the bat and the ball, and his throwing arm is very powerful,” exclaimed an excited Brett Lee.

Lee further added, “He also takes good catches. He is a complete package. But tonight, he showed his class. This was a time when the team went from a low, slow and hard wicket at home to a wicket where the ball was coming nicely on the bat. So, he definitely cashed in tonight.”

In IPL 2023, Marcus Stoinis has 216 runs at a strike rate of 155.39 and hit 30 boundaries so far. Stoinis has also snared 5 wickets with the ball in the competition.