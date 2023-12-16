Reports: Mumbai Indians approached by another IPL franchise for Rohit Sharma trade

This development comes after the recent removal of Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians (MI) recently made a significant decision in the history of the Indian Premier League by replacing Rohit Sharma as their skipper. The five-time IPL-winning captain has been succeeded by Hardik Pandya, who returned to MI through a trade. The information about Hardik's move to MI occurred just prior to the retention deadline for the IPL 2024 auction.

During the negotiations with Hardik, another franchise approached MI with a trade deal for Rohit Sharma. According to reports from Sports Today, Delhi Capitals (DC) expressed interest in acquiring Rohit's services but MI declined the offer. This development follows the recent removal of Rohit as the captain of Mumbai Indians.

The decision, while unexpected, aligns with MI's policy of not trading players to other franchises. Interestingly, however, MI traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore to accommodate the budget required for Hardik, fetching a sum of Rs 17.5 crore.

Delhi Capitals are anticipated to benefit from their regular skipper Rishabh Pant's return in IPL 2024, although he may play in a limited role.

Rohit Sharma expected to continue under Hardik Pandya at Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024

Rohit is expected to continue with MI, playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Notably, Hardik made his IPL debut under Rohit in 2015 and rapidly ascended the ranks, even representing India in a T20 World Cup before IPL 2016.

In the lead-up to IPL 2022, MI did not retain Hardik and he subsequently joined Gujarat Titans in the draft. Under his captaincy, GT secured the IPL trophy in his first season but faced defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

Despite enjoying significant success with GT, Hardik decided to part ways with the team and rejoin MI. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy at GT, succeeding Hardik, who was not part of the leadership group as Rashid Khan served as GT's vice-captain.

